Man dead, woman hospitalized after apparent domestic shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

Police say officers responded to the 3500 block of Oakvale Road, where they found a man dead outside an apartment.

Investigators say the man appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Inside the apartment, officers found a woman who had also been shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.