Man in custody after shooting that killed University of West Georgia student

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A man is now in custody in a Douglas County shooting that claimed the life of a female college student.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar General in the King’s Corner area of Douglasville. Deputies found a woman dead inside a vehicle.

Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds says the victim has been identified.

“The victim has been identified as Lyric Latrice Farley, 19 years old of Carrollton Georgia, Ms. Farley was also a student at the University of West Georgia,” Pounds states.

Pounds identified the suspect as 20-year-old David Mark Anthony Powell of Douglasville and says he knew the victim. Powell was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

Pounds says the victim and suspect met before the shooting.

“The victim and the suspect met in the area following a disagreement, and during that meeting, the victim was fatally shot,” Pounds states.

Powell is facing several charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say they seized vehicles and multiple firearms as part of the ongoing investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.