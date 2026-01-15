Crime And Law

Man in country illegally accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills at farmers market produce stand

By WSB Radio News Staff
FOREST PARK, GA — A man accused of selling fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills from a produce stand at a Forest Park farmers market is now facing federal drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Luis Sanchez-Acevedo was arrested this week after drug agents found pills at his produce stand, where authorities say he was selling fruits and vegetables along with the drugs.

Prosecutors allege Sanchez-Acevedo sold about 3,000 counterfeit “M-30” pills containing fentanyl and xylazine in late 2025. Agents say they recovered roughly 1,000 additional pills from the stand at the time of his arrest.

Sanchez-Acevedo is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he is in the United States illegally.

Authorities say Sanchez-Acevedo appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge on the federal drug charge. The case is being investigated by the DEA with assistance from Clayton County police.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.

