Man convicted in Laken Riley murder requests new trial

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, GA — The man convicted of killing University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley is scheduled to appear in an Athens-Clarke County courtroom Friday to request a new trial.

Jose Ibarra contends the judge abused his discretion and violated his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Court filings say the defense argues the judge should have allowed a continuance so attorneys could retain an expert to help understand complex DNA evidence. Ibarra also contends the judge should have quashed cell phone evidence.

Ibarra, who recently turned 28, is serving two life sentences without parole. He was convicted of killing Riley after she fought off his attempt to rape her while she was out running.

A day ahead of Ibarra’s scheduled court appearance, the Department of Homeland Security highlighted the law named after Riley. DHS says more than 21,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested since the Laken Riley Act was signed into law last year.

The Laken Riley Act mandates the federal detention of undocumented immigrants accused of theft, burglary, or violent crimes.

The judge is scheduled to hear the motion on Friday at 11 a.m.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.