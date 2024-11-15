Man charged with murder, accused of stealing money from victim in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County arrested a 27-year-old Georgia man in connection to a suspicious death investigation, officials say.

Police say Robert Terry, 60, had not been heard from in several weeks.

Officers say they found Terry dead inside his Lawrenceville home when they went to check on him.

Autopsy results show Terry was murdered.

Police say Marquis Green was spotted on traffic cameras driving the victim’s car. Green is also accused of withdrawing cash from Terry’s bank account.

“It appears Green was taking large amounts of money from the victim. He continued to live his life and use the victim’s money to live off of,” Sgt. Colin Flynn said.