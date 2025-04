MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after abandoning a car on railroad tracks in Marietta early on Monday morning.

Police found the car on the crossing near Marietta Parkway. According to CSX, the train hit the car on tracks near Powder Springs Street and Waverly Way.

Officials say the train pushed the car but it did not leave the tracks.

Police arrested the man a few blocks away and charged him with DUI and making an illegal stop. Police did not release the name of the man.