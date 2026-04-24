Man charged in series of suspected arsons across metro Atlanta counties

LOGANVILLE, GA — A Lilburn man is facing charges after fire investigators say he is connected to multiple arsons in Loganville.

According to the Loganville Fire Department, 42-year-old Javon Heard was booked into the DeKalb County Jail following a weeks-long investigation into several fires.

Investigators say Heard is accused of starting a brush fire on Logan Drive, a commercial fire on C.S. Floyd Road, and a third blaze on Atlanta Highway.

Officials say Heard was identified as a person of interest after investigators reviewed nearby security camera footage.

The Loganville Fire Department says the incidents are believed to be part of a larger pattern involving DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, though no details have been released about cases in those jurisdictions.

Heard is charged with arson, criminal damage to property, burning wildlands, reckless conduct, and other charges.