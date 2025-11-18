Man charged in connection to suspicious death of 32-year-old metro Atlanta woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police have issued an arrest warrant following the suspicious death of a 32-year-old woman in Gwinnett County on Friday.

Detectives responded to the 1600 block of Graves Road in Norcross after reports of a dead woman inside the residence around 12:20 p.m.

34-year old Fabrico Pinto is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Marisol Brochero.

Pinto was injured in an accident, and he remains in the hospital, police say.

Police have not released the cause and manner of her death.