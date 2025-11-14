Local

32-year-old woman found dead inside metro Atlanta home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a suspicious death was reported on Friday afternoon.

Detectives responded to the 1600 block of Graves Road in Norcross after reports of a dead woman inside the residence around 12:20 p.m. Officers identified the woman as 32-year-old Marisol Ballestas Brochero.

The Crime Scene Unit is processing the residence and collecting evidence. The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, police say.

Currently, detectives are not searching for any suspects, and there is no threat to the community, police officials add.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

