Crime And Law

Man charged in connection to road rage shooting in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Norcross man was arrested and faces charges after being accused of shooting into another car in a road rage incident in metro Atlanta.

Police say 23-year-old Ivan Hernandez was in a BMW when he is accused of throwing something at the victim’s car and then shooting into the passenger side door on I-985 near Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

He faces aggravated assault, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property charges.

Hernandez was booked into the Hall County Jail and is being held without bond.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!