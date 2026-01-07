Crime And Law

Man charged in connection to murder of 15-year-old in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a teenager on Dec. 16, 2025.

Police investigators say a 15-year-old victim was found dead with a weapon nearby on Turman Avenue. The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators say Kevin Veasey informed them a teen tried to rob him and claims the shooting was self-defense.

Veasey faces murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in connection to the death of the victim.

Police have not provided details on what led to the charges against Veasey.

