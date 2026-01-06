Man charged in connection to fatal shooting of woman in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman in metro Atlanta.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Norcross man Gregory Dennis was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at an Exxon Gas Station on Moreland Avenue in October of 2025.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say 21-year-old Kin-Aya Hightower was shot and killed while celebrating her birthday.

Police officials said Hightower was an innocent bi-stander when there was a dispute involving several people at the gas station.

Dennis was arrested in Gwinnett County and is expected to be taken to the DeKalb County Jail.