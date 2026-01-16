Man charged in connection to deadly metro Atlanta shooting in December

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man is arrested in connection with a double shooting at a stone mountain apartment complex that left one man dead in December.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit tracked the 24-year-old suspect to an apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested with the help of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals. He was later charged in the death of Christopher Verdell.

Police say they believe he also shot and injured a man in a nearby apartment in the same complex the same day.