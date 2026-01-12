Man charged in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in November

ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection to a deadly Atlanta shooting in November was arrested on Friday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a person shot on Nov. 24 around 10:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Bishop Street. Officers later found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 9, officers say Dominique Benton surrendered to the Fulton County Jail.

Benton was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The identity of the victim was not released.