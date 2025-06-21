Man arrested for speeding, reckless driving in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs released dash camera footage of the arrest of a driver who was speeding on State Route 400 in April.

A Sandy Springs police officer was conducting speed enforcement along State Route 400 when a Jeep Wagoneer was observed traveling at 99 MPH in a 65 MPH zone and driving recklessly.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver, who was later identified as Demario Grooms, sped off.

Grooms was later arrested.

He faces multiple charges, including speeding, Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Driving in an Emergency Lane, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and driving with a suspended license.