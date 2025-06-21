Crime And Law

Man arrested for speeding, reckless driving in Sandy Springs

By Miles Montgomery
Sandy Springs police pursuit (Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs released dash camera footage of the arrest of a driver who was speeding on State Route 400 in April.

A Sandy Springs police officer was conducting speed enforcement along State Route 400 when a Jeep Wagoneer was observed traveling at 99 MPH in a 65 MPH zone and driving recklessly.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver, who was later identified as Demario Grooms, sped off.

Grooms was later arrested.

He faces multiple charges, including speeding, Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Driving in an Emergency Lane, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and driving with a suspended license.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!