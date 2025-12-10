Crime And Law

Man arrested in Minnesota in connection to Atlanta deadly shooting in 2021

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Atlanta in 2021.

Atlanta police official say Kmauri Burnett was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Duluth, Minnesota on Dec. 5.

On Jan. 7, 2021, officer responded to reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Luckie Street around 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man unresponsive in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police officials say witnesses informed investigators that a vehicle stopped and a passenger got out of the vehicle and shot the victim and drove off.

Burnett was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit a crime. He is awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

