Man arrested in deadly stabbing at mobile home park

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing at a mobile home park in Marietta.

Police say the incident happened Sunday, February 22, at the Eden Gate Mobile Home Park.

Officers were called to the scene where they found 31-year-old Alex Hernandez of Smyrna on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Pedro Martinez and charged him with homicide and aggravated assault.

Martinez is being held at the Cobb County Detention Center.