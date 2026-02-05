Man arrested in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in 2025

ATLANTA — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta last summer.

Atlanta police, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service, executed a search warrant and arrested 22-year-old Willie Felder.

He was identified as a primary suspect in a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead on June 30 at the 3300 block of Fairburn Road.

Felder was taken into custody and will later be transported to the Fulton County Jail. He faces Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony charges.

The identity of the deadly shooting victim was not released.