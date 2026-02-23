Man accused of trafficking fentanyl in metro Atlanta faces charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man who had previously been deported now faces federal charges for trafficking fentanyl in Brookhaven.

Officials say 46-year old Abe-Lardo Avila Gomez is accused of trafficking 37 pounds of fentanyl from an apartment in DeKalb County.

The U.S. Attorney in Atlanta says Avila Gomez is a citizen of Mexico without a legal status in the United States.

He is accused of illegally reentering the country in March of 2023, after he was previously deported to Mexico in November of 2014.