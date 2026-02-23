Crime And Law

Man accused of trafficking fentanyl in metro Atlanta faces charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Woman arrested
Arrest FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national has been arrested, accused of smuggling biological material into the U.S. (Hyejin Kang - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man who had previously been deported now faces federal charges for trafficking fentanyl in Brookhaven.

Officials say 46-year old Abe-Lardo Avila Gomez is accused of trafficking 37 pounds of fentanyl from an apartment in DeKalb County.

The U.S. Attorney in Atlanta says Avila Gomez is a citizen of Mexico without a legal status in the United States.

He is accused of illegally reentering the country in March of 2023, after he was previously deported to Mexico in November of 2014.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage