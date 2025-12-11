Man accused of stealing $150K in checks, 300 pieces of mail in Georgia released on bond

HALL COUNTY, GA — A man accused of stealing mail in Georgia and multiple states has been released on bond in Hall County.

Oakwood police say Buford man Xavier Jackson made off with at least $150,000 in stolen and washed checks, and has targeted mailboxes in Georgia and other states.

Surveillance began after someone saw a guy digging into a drive-through mailbox and revealed Jackson blocks the mail slots to keep items from falling all the way inside.

At his home, officers found more than 300 pieces of mail and more checks they say Jackson would alter and put in the bank. Jackson and his brother were arrested two years ago in Flowery Branch with more than a million dollars’ worth of stolen checks, police said.

Police recommend ensuring your mail falls to the bottom of the mailbox or taking time to take it inside the post office.