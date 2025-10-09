Crime And Law

Man accused of making fake bomb threat at Marietta Square bar arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
MARIETTA, GA — A man is facing charges after police say he called in a fake bomb threat following his removal from a popular bar on the Marietta Square.

Investigators say 29-year-old James Lusk made the threat after being kicked out of the establishment.

“A patron or customer of that business left the bar. They are the ones that called in that threat,” said Marietta police officer Chuck McPhilamy.

McPhilamy says investigators are also looking into a second bomb hoax made within two weeks of the first one at another local business.

