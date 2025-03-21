Man accused of killing Cobb County mother of 5 entered U.S. illegally, ICE says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man who is accused of murdering a mother of five in Cobb County was in the United States illegally, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE says Sagastume Rivas is a native of Honduras and he entered the country illegally in March of 2021. Border Patrol arrested Rivas and he was ordered to be removed from the country in July of 2023.

He is accused of putting 52-year-old Camilla Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness.

Her body was discovered at 282 Pat Mell Rd. just before 8:30 a.m. on March 14. Williams was a mother of five and grandmother.

A Cobb County magistrate judge recently denied Rivas bond.