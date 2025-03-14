Local

Cobb County Police investigate suspicious death of woman

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
crime concept by police line tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space
Yellow Caution Tape FILE PHOTO (Prathaan - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

COBB COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found early Friday morning in Cobb County.

According to police, the woman’s body was discovered at 282 Pat Mell Road just before 8:30 a.m. While officials have not released specific details, they have confirmed that foul play is suspected.

No further information about the victim or the cause of death has been disclosed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Cobb County Police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!