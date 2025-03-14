Cobb County Police investigate suspicious death of woman

COBB COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found early Friday morning in Cobb County.

According to police, the woman’s body was discovered at 282 Pat Mell Road just before 8:30 a.m. While officials have not released specific details, they have confirmed that foul play is suspected.

No further information about the victim or the cause of death has been disclosed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Cobb County Police.