Man accused of interstate stalking, threatening to kill Joe Biden faces charges in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors in Atlanta charged an Alabama man with interstate stalking and accusing him of traveling to Atlanta in 2024 in a plot to kill former president Joe Biden.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Adam Benjamin Hall planned to sneak into a CNN presidential debate to get to Biden. Officials say based on his phone’s location, he made it within three blocks of the debate site.

The FEDs say Hall’s phone contained a ‘manifesto’ and concluded with the line “Free Palestine.”

He was charged with interstate stalking on Monday and arrested on Wednesday.

“Threats against the President are gravely serious and must be treated as such,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Hall’s alleged actions went beyond mere words and included traveling to Georgia with a firearm to murder President Biden. Political violence is never acceptable and must be countered by swift intervention and meaningful consequences.”