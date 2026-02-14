Man who tried to impersonate police officer shot in Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA, GA — An investigation is underway after a man accused of impersonating a police officer was shot late Friday evening in Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers responded Friday around 10:27 p.m. to a person shot call at the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway NW. Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as 22-year-old Jaron Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital.

According to Atlanta police, Jordan allegedly tried to gain entry into the victim’s apartment by claiming he was a police officer and attempting to kick in the door multiple times.

The resident discharged a firearm through the door, striking Jordan.

Jordan was charged with impersonating a police officer, loitering and prowling, and criminal trespass damage to property.