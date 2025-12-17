Man accused of attacking people in Marietta Square arrested

MARIETTA, GA — A man was arrested and faces charges after police say he randomly punched people in the Marietta Square.

Police say the man told them he was walking through the Marietta Square when he claims he heard men threaten him.

He walked over to a bench and started hitting a man. When someone chased him off, the suspect ran to another bench and punched the guy there. Bystanders held him until Marietta police arrived.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, faces disorderly conduct charges after what police say was a mental break.