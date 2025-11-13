Loaded firearm magazine found on Frontier flight prompts police response at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A security scare this week temporarily interrupted a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, after ammunition belonging to a law enforcement officer is found by a passenger.
A passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight found what appeared to be a loaded firearm magazine while boarding an Airbus A320 aircraft.
The magazine was discovered near seat 7A and was marked with the initials “KH”.
It contained 10 hollow point rounds.
The flight was set to take off from Atlanta to Cincinnati.
Passengers were removed from the flight while officers and Atlanta police K-9 units searched the plane.
No other concerning items were found.
TSA re-screened all passengers, and the flight eventually continued to Cincinnati. The FBI is investigating.
The full statement from Frontier Airlines is below:
We can confirm that on Sunday, Nov. 9, during the boarding process for Flight 4771 from Atlanta to Cincinnati, a passenger discovered a loaded ammunition magazine near her seat. Customers were asked to deplane while a security sweep of the aircraft was conducted, along with additional passenger screening prior to the flight’s departure.
A subsequent investigation confirmed that the ammunition belonged to a law enforcement officer who was on an earlier flight on the same aircraft. The ammunition and magazine were taken into the custody of the Atlanta Police Department and the property owner was referred to Atlanta P.D. to retrieve his items.— Rob Harris, Corporate Communications Manager at Frontier Airlines