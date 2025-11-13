Loaded firearm magazine found on Frontier flight prompts police response at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A security scare this week temporarily interrupted a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, after ammunition belonging to a law enforcement officer is found by a passenger.

A passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight found what appeared to be a loaded firearm magazine while boarding an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The magazine was discovered near seat 7A and was marked with the initials “KH”.

It contained 10 hollow point rounds.

The flight was set to take off from Atlanta to Cincinnati.

Passengers were removed from the flight while officers and Atlanta police K-9 units searched the plane.

No other concerning items were found.

TSA re-screened all passengers, and the flight eventually continued to Cincinnati. The FBI is investigating.

The full statement from Frontier Airlines is below: