Investigation underway after man and woman found dead inside metro Atlanta home

By Miles Montgomery
Death investigation in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County Police)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police responded to a welfare check call at the 400 block of Clearwater Place in Lawrenceville around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two victims dead and a gun located inside the home.

“Preliminary investigation is that it is an isolated incident between the individuals inside the home,” Gwinnett County police said.

The victim’s names will be released following next-of-kin notification, Gwinnett County police officials added.

Police officials say the medical examiner is responding to the scene and will investigate the cause of death.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Gwinnett County police say crime stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

