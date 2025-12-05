Investigation underway after bodies discovered in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, GA — Investigators are working to piece together what happened after two bodies were discovered overnight inside a home in Coweta County.

Deputies say they responded to a 911 call at a residence off Little Road, south of Highway 16, where they found both victims. A suspect remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting, but authorities have not yet said what led to the shooting or released any details about those involved.

The investigation remains active.