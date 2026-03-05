Hours-long SWAT standoff in metro Atlanta ends with arrest

WOODSTOCK, GA — A man who was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm was arrested Thursday following an hours-long standoff in metro Atlanta.

The Woodstock Police Department said officers took Michael Warren Johnson into custody shortly after 2 p.m. following the standoff at his business on the 9504 block of Highway 92.

Police said the incident began after the Holly Springs Police Department contacted Woodstock police around 1 a.m. regarding Johnson, who officials say was involved in a domestic dispute and wanted on the outstanding warrant.

Police said officers observed someone matching Johnson’s description inside the building, but he refused to exit.

Authorities said Johnson threatened to harm himself and law enforcement officers. The Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team later executed a search warrant and entered the business, taking Johnson into custody.

Officials said all lanes of Highway 92 have been reopened and there is no ongoing threat to the community.