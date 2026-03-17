Home robbery turns deadly in Conyers; suspect faces felony murder charge

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — One person is facing charges after a robbery turned deadly at a home in Conyers.

Authorities say a 911 call reported an armed robbery at the home. While deputies were on the way, they were told someone had been hit in the head and was bleeding.

When deputies arrived, they found one person with head injuries. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies also found a second person inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ervin Spooner, who was taken into custody Monday at his home in Hampton.

Spooner is now being held in the Rockdale County Jail on a felony murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.