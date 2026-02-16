Hall County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating federal investigators

HALL COUNTY, GA — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be extra cautious after recent cases involving scammers impersonating FBI agents and FDIC officials.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, property crimes investigators with the Special Investigations Unit received two reports in the past week from residents who were targeted. In both cases, victims received messages containing links they believed were from their banks. After clicking the link, they received phone calls from someone claiming to be investigating bank fraud.

The scammers told the victims they needed assistance tracking down bank tellers allegedly involved in illegal activity, authorities said.

SIU SSgt. Scott Buffington said the scammers are knowledgeable about banking practices, leading victims to believe they may actually be part of a legitimate investigation.

“Once they click on that link, the scammer has access to the victim’s phone or computer. If the victim has online banking, then the scammer often is successful in getting account numbers and convincing the victim to withdraw money and send it to the criminals,” Buffington said.

The Sheriff’s Office said one victim lost more than $50,000. In another case, a victim attempted to withdraw $30,000, however, bank employees were alerted to the suspected fraud and prevented the transaction.

Investigators urge citizens to take the following precautions to avoid becoming victims: