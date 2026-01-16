Hall County man jailed on child abuse charges involving 8-week-old twins

HALL COUNTY, GA — A 27-year-old Hall County man is in jail facing child abuse charges after police say 8-week-old twins were injured.

Authorities say Julian Chase Jalbert is accused of injuring the infants. Investigators say one of the babies was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where doctors determined the child suffered a brain bleed caused by what they described as “abusive head trauma.”

Police say investigators believe the baby’s head was violently jerked back and forth and that the infant is in grave condition.

Authorities say the baby’s twin was also injured and had a bruise on the leg.

Jalbert remains behind bars with no bond.