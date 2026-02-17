Gwinnett police searching for driver in hit-and-run that injured teen on scooter

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager seriously injured.

According to Gwinnett police, the crash happened last Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Hog Mountain Road near Silver Crest Way.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said a small, possibly gray SUV went to pass around the teen before returning to the lane and striking him.

Police say the teen crashed and suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police.