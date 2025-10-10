Gwinnett County driver charged in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Athens Highway between Cooper Road and Rosebud Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later located the vehicle involved and have charged the driver with fleeing the scene of a fatal crash.

Gwinnett County Police investigators say, “after being fatally struck, the pedestrian was lying in the road for several minutes and was potentially hit by multiple vehicles after the initial collision.”

The identity of the victim and the driver were not released by police.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area between 10:50 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 6 to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653.