Gun pulled out after fight between 2 Georgia Walmart customers, police say

By Miles Montgomery
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An altercation between two male customers at a Georgia Walmart escalated when one of them pulled out a gun on Sunday morning, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a Walmart on Salem Road in Covington just before 9 a.m.

One of the people involved in the altercation pulled out a gun.

Newton County deputies say the gun was not discharged and both of the individuals left after the confrontation.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

