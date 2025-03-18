Georgia volunteer firefighter charged after sharing photos of twin brothers found dead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia firefighter faces charges after police say he took and publicly shared photos of Gwinnett County twin brothers who were recently found dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says 42-year-old Scott Kerlin faces obstruction charges after he took photos of 19-year-old twin brothers Quaadir and Naazir Lewis and shared them publicly.

The GBI says Kerlin is a volunteer firefighter in Towns County.

Hikers discovered the bodies of 19-year-old Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were discovered on top of Bell Mountain near Hiawassee with gunshot wounds on March 8.

The family of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis disputed reports that their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

The GBI has completed autopsies but is awaiting additional forensic test results before determining an official cause of death.