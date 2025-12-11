Georgia middle school teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate act’ on with student

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A middle school teacher in Villa Rica was arrested after being accused of inappropriate contact on campus.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified on Dec. 4 that a juvenile student at Villa Rica Middle School reported an inappropriate act involving their teacher, 54-year-old Rico Thompson.

Upon receiving the report, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials say the School Resource Officer at Villa Rica Middle School was immediately made aware of the allegations.

After a lengthy investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Thompson for offenses of Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Grooming of a minor, and Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

He was later arrested and charged.

Superintendent Scott Cowart expressed appreciation for the rapid response and partnership between the school system and law enforcement, stating: “We appreciate the quick response and ongoing coordination with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.

If you have any information regarding Rico Thompson, this case, or any additional concerns, you are asked to contact Investigator Michael Rae at mrae@carrollsheriffga.gov or by phone at 770-830-5916 ext. 2278.