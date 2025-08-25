Crime And Law

Georgia man indicted in connection to Albany State University shootings

By WSB Radio News Staff
Albany State University
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A suspected gang member was indicted in connection with two shootings, including one that claimed the life of a 19-year-old at Albany State University in 2024.

Police say 18-year-old Albany man Jeremy Marshall faces murder, aggravated assault and gang-related charges in connection to two shootings during homecoming festivities in October.

Police say 19-year-old De’Marion Daniels of Newnan, was killed in one of the shootings.

The other victims include a 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old woman. The injured victims were immediately treated at a triage site on campus before being transported to a hospital for further care.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials previously said Daniels was not an Albany State University student.

