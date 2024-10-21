Metro Atlanta teen identified as victim in homecoming shooting on Albany State University’s campus

ALBANY, Ga. — A search is underway for the shooter who killed a metro Atlanta teen and injured several others during Albany State University’s homecoming weekend.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reported no immediate arrests after a weekend shooting that left one dead and another six injured. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in a crowded area near a campus concert, the GBI said.

The victim was identified as De’Marion Tashawn Daniels,19, of Newnan. The GBI said Daniels was not an Albany State University student.

The other five victims included:

A 13-year-old girl, of Albany, who suffered a gunshot wound;

A 17-year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound;

A 16-year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound;

A 20-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet;

A 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to run away.

The injured victims were immediately treated at a triage site on campus before being transported to a hospital for further care. The campus was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and a search was conducted for the suspect(s).

No arrests have been made at this time.