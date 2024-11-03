Local

GBI makes arrest in deadly shooting at Albany State University

Albany State University The shooting happened on the university’s east campus. (PHOTO: Albany State University)

ALBANY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting at Albany State University.

Jeremy Marshall, 18, of Albany, Georgia is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

Marshall is suspected in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others on October 19.

De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, from Newnan, Georgia was killed during the shooting.

The other victims include a 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old woman.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!