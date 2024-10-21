Crime And Law

Georgia man accused of severely beating 65-year-old woman in face, head

By WSBTV
Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina.

handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

By WSBTV

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police said he assaulted a 65-year-old woman.

On Friday, just before 8 a.m. Warner Robins police were called to the Williams Plaza Shopping Center on Watson Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman who had severe injuries to her upper torso, face and head.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is currently stable. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Davis hit the victim with his hands, feet, and an ‘unknown object.’

Davis was arrested and charged with assault. Police did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Det. Karmen Thompson 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!