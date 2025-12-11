Georgia authorities seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana, six guns

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A 34-year-old Sandy Springs man faces multiple charges including racketeering after authorities seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana last week.

GBI officials say after a lengthy drug investigation, agents and officers executed two search warrants in metro Atlanta and later arrested Travys Davy.

Authorities also seized six ounces of suspected alprazolam and six guns.

Davy was charged with racketeering, marijuana trafficking, possession of a schedule iv drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the the Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), the Sandy Springs Police Department, HSI, and ATF collaborated during the investigation.

Davy was booked into the Fulton County Jail.