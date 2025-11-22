Georgia agents seize ‘enough Fentanyl to kill millions of people’

ATLANTA — Federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors across Georgia are touting the successes of a new task force for stopping a trans-national crime.

Theodore Hertzberg, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says officials are taking dangerous drugs off of the streets in Georgia.

“The work of the HSTF (Homeland Security Task Force) in just a single night took millions of deadly does of Fentanyl off the street. Denied the cartels more than $800,000 worth of drug proceeds between the cash seized and the value of the Fentanyl seized,” said Hertzberg.

“These arrests and seizures demonstrate the live-saving impact the Homeland Security Task Force has in our community,” said Hertzberg. “The collaborative effort of different law enforcement agencies united in the fight to eliminate transnational criminal organizations kept a staggering amount of deadly fentanyl from hitting our streets.”

Hertzberg says the agents busted cartel suspects using a Forest Park Airbnb as a stash house. He adds that Atlanta remains a major drug distribution and money laundering hub.

“This operation is an example of the power of the Task Force in disrupting deadly drug trafficking operations,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The seizure of 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 in drug proceeds is a direct hit to those who seek to poison our communities.”