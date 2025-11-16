GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Newnan

NEWNAN, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new information about the officer-involved shooting in Newnan that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital over the weekend.

GBI investigators say the man, now identified as Sonny Francis Conto of Glassboro, New Jersey, was shot in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A Newnan police officer was also injured during the incident and has since been treated and released.

According to the early findings, officers were responding to a 911 hang-up call around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Bullsboro Drive. When they arrived, they found Conto standing on the steps of a semi-truck, yelling at the driver inside.

Police say Conto refused repeated commands to step down. When an officer tried to assist him, a struggle broke out. During the altercation, Conto called for his dog from a nearby van, and investigators say he also attempted to grab the officer’s weapon. The dog then moved toward the officer and Conto.

A second officer ordered Conto to stop resisting, but when the struggle continued, that officer fired a shot, striking Conto in the arm.

After being wounded, Conto ran but was quickly taken into custody. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

Conto is now facing charges of obstruction and attempting to remove a firearm from a public official. He will be booked into the Coweta County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

The GBI says the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact their Columbus regional office.