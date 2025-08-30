Series of hoax shooting calls at Georgia universities under investigation

ATLANTA — The GBI and FBI are looking into additional active shooter reports at Georgia colleges that appear to be hoaxes.

On Friday evening, active shooters were reported at the Main Library on the University of Georgia campus. Also on Friday, an active shooter was reported on Clark Atlanta University’s campus.

Atlanta police and Atlanta University Center police say no evidence of an active shooter or threat at the university was found.

According to a social post from the university, the UGA Police Department Communications Center received a call around 8:45 P.M. reporting a shooter in the area of the library.

Officers determined the report to be a hoax after searching the area.

Earlier this week, the GBI and FBI announced they were assisting in the investigation into a series of hoax shootings that happened across Georgia.

FBI Atlanta released a statement earlier this week:

“We are aware of recent swatting incidents involving a number of colleges and entities throughout the state of Georgia and are working with our law enforcement partners. The FBI is seeing an increase in swatting events across the country and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Knowingly providing false information to emergency service agencies about a possible threat to life drains law enforcement resources, costs thousands of dollars, and most importantly, puts innocent people at risk. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action. As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

On Monday, authorities responded to reports of active shooters at the University of Arkansas, Northern Arizona University, Iowa State, Kansas State, the University of Colorado-Boulder, and the University of New Hampshire.

Students at Georgia State University were also alerted to a threat at nearby Hughes Spalding Hospital in Atlanta, while Mercer University in Macon ordered students to shelter in place after a threatening 911 call.

Nothing dangerous was found in either case, officials said.