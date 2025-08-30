‘Armed shooter’ reported at UGA appears to be a hoax

ATHENS, GA — University of Georgia officials are calling the report of an ‘armed shooter’ at the Main Library on the school’s Athens campus a hoax.

According to a social post from the university, the UGA Police Department Communications Center received a call around 8:45 P.M. reporting a shooter in the area of the library.

Officers determined the report to be a hoax after searching the area.

According to the school, UGA PD is continuing to investigate the event, and asks that the public avoid the area.