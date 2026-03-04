GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting involving Powder Springs police

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Powder Springs that left a man dead.

According to the GBI, the Powder Springs Police Department asked agents to investigate the incident.

Officials say 34-year-old Gustavo Guimaraes of Acworth was shot during the encounter.

Preliminary information from investigators says Powder Springs police officers were called around 9 p.m. on March 3, to assist with a mental health-related call.

When officers arrived, they encountered Guimaraes. During the interaction, investigators say Guimaraes pulled out a handgun. Officers then fired their weapons, striking him multiple times. No officers were hurt.

Guimaraes was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Once the investigation into the incident is complete, the GBI says the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.