GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting following traffic stop

SMYRNA, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning following a traffic stop involving a stolen U-Haul truck.

According to Smyrna Police, an officer pulled over the vehicle just before 6 a.m. near Concord Road and McLinden Avenue. Lieutenant Meredith Holt confirmed that the driver of the stolen truck was killed, and the GBI is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting, but they say no officers were injured. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The incident marks the 65th officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI so far this year.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story