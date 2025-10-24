Crime And Law

GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting following traffic stop

By WSB Radio News Staff
Yellow police tape with text: police line do not cross cornering off area from public access
(Yoav Cohen/yo_co - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SMYRNA, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning following a traffic stop involving a stolen U-Haul truck.

According to Smyrna Police, an officer pulled over the vehicle just before 6 a.m. near Concord Road and McLinden Avenue. Lieutenant Meredith Holt confirmed that the driver of the stolen truck was killed, and the GBI is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting, but they say no officers were injured. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The incident marks the 65th officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI so far this year.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!