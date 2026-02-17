Crime And Law

GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
MARIETTA, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

Cobb police said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Bradley Avenue near Smyrna-Powder Springs Road.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a handgun. Police said the suspect refused repeated commands to drop the weapon.

Officers fired shots in response. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

